FLINTSTONE, Md. (AP) — Six campers stranded by high water at a Maryland state forest have been rescued.
National Resources Police Public Information Officer Candus Thomson tells the Cumberland Times-News that rescuers used kayaks, personal flotation devices and chain saws to assist the campers at Green Ridge State Forest on Sunday.
Trees across the roads also provided an obstacle for the campers.
They were led to safety by NRP officers and Maryland Park Service and Forestry Service staff.
An assessment of damages will be conducted Monday.
Information from: Cumberland (Md.) Times-News, http://www.times-news.com/timesnew.html