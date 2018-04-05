KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee couple was carjacked, raped and killed in 2007 and new charges including murder have been filed against a man who was convicted in federal court of being an accessory after the fact.

News outlets report a Knox County grand jury returned a 36-count indictment March 20 against 46-year-old Eric Boyd in the slayings of 23-year-old Christopher Newsom and 21-year-old Channon Christian.

The county court clerk’s office says Boyd is scheduled to appear in court Thursday. It’s unclear if he has a lawyer.

County District Attorney General Charme Allen’s office declined to discuss what led to the sealed indictment and whether new evidence has emerged. Then-County DA General Randy Nichols said he didn’t believe he had enough evidence to seek an indictment against Boyd.

The four other suspects were found guilty in state court.