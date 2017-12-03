BALTIMORE (AP) — A $5 million grant from New York billionaire Michael Bloomberg’s foundation will pay for the city of Baltimore to expand its crime-fighting technology.

Mayor Catherine Pugh announced the donation from Bloomberg Philanthropies in a statement Sunday.

The mayor says the money will pay for 60 additional surveillance cameras and 25 new mobile license plate readers on police patrol cars. It will also enable the city to add 10 additional square miles of gunshot detection coverage.

Baltimore is in the midst of a surge in violent crime. Pugh tells the Baltimore Sun she reached out to former New York City Mayor Bloomberg for help.

Pugh’s statement says a roll-out of the new technologies is expected to occur in the first half of 2018.