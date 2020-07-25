Protesters around the country are planning to march Saturday in solidarity with Portland, marking two months since the day George Floyd was killed.

PNW Youth Liberation Front tweeted a map of places where protesters were planning to march Saturday, which is being referred to as J25. A website called itsgoingdown.org has a list of fliers for the nationwide protests plans.

The calls for solidarity come after federal officers started appearing at downtown Portland protests despite calls by Mayor Ted Wheeler for federal agents to leave.

Cities reportedly planning to march in solidarity include Seattle, Los Angeles, Philadelphia, New York and Minneapolis. Many cities throughout Oregon have plans for demonstrations as well, including Eugene and Salem.

At least 2,000 demonstrators were marching in Seattle and protesters gathered in Tacoma as well.

In greater Portland, various protests are also planned. One will start at 6 p.m. in Gateway Discovery Park, another at 7 p.m. in Cathedral Park and one at 8 p.m. in Alberta Park.

Advertising

Federal officers have arrested people using unmarked vans, gaining national attention. Many protesters have been tear gassed and had munitions shot at them, including Donavan La Bella, who has been in the hospital recovering for two weeks after being shot in the head by a deputy U.S. marshal.

Protests have continued for 58 nights in Portland, unlike some other cities, but attendance has surged back up to several thousand demonstrators since federal officers arrived. Friday night brought at least 4,000 people to downtown Portland, crowding around the Mark O. Hatfield U.S. Courthouse.

Friday night was no exception to the use of force by federal agents. At 11 p.m., protesters’ actions by the fence brought tear gas from federal officers. Many protesters still stayed.

Around 12:30 a.m., officers again released tear gas that hung in the air. People including one man with a commercial landscaping model. tried to disperse the gas.

Around 12:50 a.m., federal officers used a loudspeaker to declare the gathering unlawful for a second straight night. Most people did not leave. The showdown and flare up continued past 2 a.m.

———

©2020 The Oregonian (Portland, Ore.)

Visit The Oregonian (Portland, Ore.) at www.oregonian.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.