FRANKLIN, La. (AP) — Someone shot and killed two adult male Louisiana black bears, and there’s a $5,500 reward for information leading to conviction of whoever did it.

The Department of Wildlife and Fisheries says both probably were killed the weekend of Feb. 2-4, about 10 miles (16 kilometers) south of Franklin in St. Mary Parish.

Enforcement Division spokesman Adam Einck says each weighed more than 300 pounds, and they were about 1.5 miles from each other in marshes near the Humble Canal.

Einck says he can’t comment about whether they were shot with the same weapon, or what kind of gun was used.

The reward includes money from the Humane Society of the United States, the Acadiana Chapter of Safari Club International, the Safari Club International Foundation and the state’s Operation Game Thief program.