MAQUOKETA, Iowa (AP) — A 55-foot wooden sculpture is planned for a green space in the eastern Iowa city of Maquoketa.

The Dubuque Telegraph Herald reports that Maquoketa City Council members voted 6-1 last month in favor of the $27,500 project, which was designed by 2007 Maquoketa High School graduate Daniel Caven. Council Member Cory Simonson opposed the proposal.

The project will be paid through donations and grants, including funding from the Jackson County Community Foundation and the Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs.

The sculpture, called “Gables,” is part of a larger project that includes 15 communities in Iowa.

“Gables” is expected to be completed in the spring or summer 2018.

