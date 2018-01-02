FAIRBANKS, Alaska (AP) — An Alaska company was awarded a multi-million dollar water utility expansion project in North Pole.

Exclusive Paving will connect about 700 more parcels in and around the city to the municipal water system, according to a project description provided by the Alaska Department of Environmental Conservation.

Exclusive Paving bid $52.1 million to lay about 35 miles of new pipe, the Fairbanks Daily News-Miner reported .

The company was one of five bidders on the project. Exclusive Paving was not the lowest bidder.

The selection criteria wasn’t just about the lowest bid, official said. It included a review of the bidders’ qualifications, past performance, management plan, safety record and claims history along with the project cost, according to a Dec. 26 memorandum to the North Pole City Council.

The two companies with the highest scores underwent interviews before the final selection was made.

The highest bid on the utility expansion was $63 million by Great Northwest Inc. and the Arctic Slope Regional Corp. The lowest bid, $41.5 million, by Peak Oilfield Services and Alaska Directional, was incomplete and was removed from consideration, according to a summary of the proposals.

Design work on the project started early last year and land has been purchased for an additional water reservoir and pump station.

An open house is planned at 2:30 p.m. Feb. 24 at the North Pole Plaza Mall where more information about the project will be available.

The system will be installed throughout 2018 and 2019 and is expected to be operational in 2019-20, the Alaska Department of Environmental Conservation said.

Information from: Fairbanks (Alaska) Daily News-Miner, http://www.newsminer.com