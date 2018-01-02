FAIRBANKS, Alaska (AP) — An Alaska business has been awarded a multi-million dollar water utility expansion project in North Pole.

The Fairbanks Daily News-Miner reports Exclusive Paving will connect about 700 more parcels in and around the city to the municipal water system.

Exclusive Paving bid $52.1 million to lay about 35 miles of new pipe.

Design work on the project started early last year and land has been purchased for an additional water reservoir and pump station.

An open house is planned at 2:30 p.m. Feb. 24 at the North Pole Plaza Mall where more information about the project will be available.

The Alaska Department of Environmental Conservation says the system will be installed throughout 2018 and 2019 and is expected to be operational in 2019-20.

