SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Federal health officials say more than 52,000 people in Utah have signed up for insurance through the online marketplace in the first two and a half weeks of open enrollment.

The Healthcare.gov marketplace run by the U.S. government under the Affordable Care Act allows those who don’t get insurance through their employer or government programs to shop and sign up for private coverage online.

About 200,000 Utah residents used it to get 2017 insurance.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services announced Wednesday that 52,054 Utah residents signed up for 2018 coverage from Nov. 1 through Saturday.

That doesn’t include people who had coverage this year and automatically re-enrolled in their same plan.

President Donald Trump’s administration has cut the enrollment window by half this year, allowing people only until Dec. 15 to sign up for coverage.