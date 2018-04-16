RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — More than 50,000 customers are without electricity after storms swept through North and South Carolina, with at least one person dead.

Police said 48-year-old Anthony George of Greensboro was killed about 5:45 p.m. Sunday when a tree fell on his car.

Guilford County schools were closed Monday because of damage.

Duke Energy reported about 37,000 customers without power in North Carolina. The biggest problems were in Guilford and Mecklenburg counties.

Electric cooperatives in North Carolina had about 4,500 customers without service Monday. Burke County had about half of those outages.

Duke had about 2,300 customers without service in South Carolina. About 700 customers were without service in Lancaster County.

South Carolina Electric & Gas Co. had about 3,200 customers without service. The biggest problems were in Lexington and Richland counties.