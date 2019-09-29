A widespread power failure left 50,000 people in Northern California without power on Sunday morning.

Large swaths of Albany, Berkeley, El Cerrito, Kensington, Oakland, Richmond and San Pablo were affected, said J.D. Guidi, a spokesman for the utility Pacific Gas and Electric Co.

The power loss started at 7:35 a.m. after an equipment failure in El Cerrito, Guidi said.

Three hours after the power went out, Guidi said, the company restored electricity to 10,000 customers, but there was still no estimate for when power would be fully restored.

“Crews are in the field working safely and as quickly as possible,” Guidi said.

“Much of Berkeley is without power this morning,” the city of Berkeley said in a tweet Sunday morning, directing residents to track developments and follow tips on how to be prepared.

The downtown Berkeley Bay Area Rapid Transit station was closed because of the power failure, the agency said in a tweet. The agency later said it had activated a backup generator to provide power to the station.

Passengers were advised to expect delays.