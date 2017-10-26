OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is now offering a $5,000 reward for information that helps solve the 2016 fatal shootings of two women in southeastern Oklahoma.

The reward announced Thursday is for information about the deaths of 23-year-old Emily Morgan of Norman and 24-year-old Totinika Elix of Oklahoma City.

The two were found shot to death in August 2016 inside Morgan’s car in the unincorporated community of Bache in Pittsburg County, about 110 miles (177 kilometers) southeast of Oklahoma City.

The OSBI says agents have conducted several interviews and served search warrants, but have been unable to solve the case.