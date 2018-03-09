PORTSMOUTH, N.H. (AP) — A random sampling of 5,000 residents of Portsmouth will be surveyed next week on the performance of the city’s police department.

The survey was prepared by the University of New Hampshire Survey Center, and will be reported to the public by the Portsmouth Police Department. The Portsmouth Herald reports the community survey seeks to understand how residents feel about crime in the city and residents’ experiences with the police.

The four-page survey asks selected residents to report how safe they feel walking at various times and places, as well as how they rate the amount of crime in Portsmouth. Polled residents will also be asked how many city police officers they know personally and how they hear about police issues.

Postage is prepaid for the surveys.

___

Information from: Portsmouth Herald, http://www.seacoastonline.com