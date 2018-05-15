BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Crews have removed about 1,435 tons (1,302 metric tons) of soil that became contaminated by an oil spill on the Fort Peck Reservation.
The Billings Gazette reports that the spill was discovered April 27. More than 50 large dump trucks full of soil have been removed from the site so far, with more to come.
The Environmental Protection Agency is overseeing the cleanup for the reservation.
The well that the spill came from had been shut down and was last inspected in December.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- 'Buckle up': As Mueller probe enters second year, Trump and allies go on war footing
- MH370 experts think they've finally solved the mystery of the doomed Malaysia Airlines flight
- A 14th human foot - this one in a hiking boot - washes ashore in Canada
- Manhattan DA says he'll stop prosecuting pot possession
- Co-pilot sucked halfway out of plane after windshield cracks over China
It’s believed that the wellhead froze and cracked over the winter. The crack leaked an estimated 90,000 barrels of brine with 600 barrels of crude oil. The spill was discovered by a rancher flying his plane over the remote area.
___
Information from: The Billings Gazette, http://www.billingsgazette.com