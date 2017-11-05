OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Five young toy inventors have been chosen as finalists in Fat Brain Toys’ annual contest.

The Omaha-based toy retailer will help the winner show off their idea at the 2018 American International Toy Fair in New York City. They will also receive a $2,500 scholarship.

The five finalists range in age from 9 to 13. They’ve come up with ideas like ping pong without a table and a build-your-own pinball machine.

The winner will be chosen by a panel of toy industry veterans and an online vote . The top online vote getter will receive an extra vote in the contest.