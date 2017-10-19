COTTONWOOD, Ariz. (AP) — It took more than five years, but Cottonwood police have a suspect in an attempted armed robbery thanks to DNA analysis.

Police say 32-year-old Wesley Michael Robert Smith Jr. was arrested Wednesday.

Smith was located at the Yavapai County Detention Center, where he’s in custody on unrelated charges.

Police say a man wearing a hooded mask and carrying a wooden club tried to rob a Cottonwood business in September 2012.

A struggle ensued between an employee and the suspect and the victim was able to disarm the man and remove his mask.

The suspect fled on foot without getting any money.

The club and mask were sent to the Arizona Department of Public Safety crime lab for analysis.

Earlier this week, police say DNA results confirm Smith as the suspect.