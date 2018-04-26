LA CROSSE, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin father convicted in the death of his malnourished, dehydrated 3-year-old daughter has been sentenced to five years in prison.
Thirty-three-year-old Dylan Bartsh was also sentenced Wednesday to five years of extended supervision. Bartsh earlier pleaded no contest to child neglect resulting in death in the October 2014 death of Audryna Bartsh.
WXOW-TV reports a criminal complaint says the child suffered numerous injuries and was severely malnourished and dehydrated. She died three days after suffering a seizure.
Bartsh’s girlfriend, Jamie Rundle, was sentenced last year to eight months in jail after pleading no contest to misdemeanor child neglect in Audryna’s death.
___
Information from: WXOW-TV, http://www.wxow.com