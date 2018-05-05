COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A 5-year-old South Carolina girl injured after a car crash last month has died.

The State newspaper of Columbia reports Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher said Friday T’liyah Lebronah-Janae Bell was pronounced dead at a local hospital the day before.

Fisher said the child was in a car on April 27 when it hydroplaned on Interstate 20, struck a shoulder barrier, turned around and began slowly traveling into oncoming traffic because the cruise control became stuck.

According to Fisher, the driver and a passenger had put T’liyah against the barrier and away from traffic, but as they worked to get another child out of the car, the 5-year-old wandered into the road and was hit by another car.

The S.C. Highway Patrol is investigating.

