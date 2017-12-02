SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A 5-year-old Herriman boy who was found unconscious in a bathtub has died from his injuries.

KSL-TV in Salt Lake City reports that Unified police confirmed the boy died around 2 a.m. Saturday at Primary Children’s Hospital.

Authorities say the boy’s father found him in the bathtub Thursday night and immediately called 911.

The father told investigators he had left the boy unattended for a few minutes.

The child was flown to the hospital in critical condition.

Police say the believe it was an accident but the incident remains under investigation.

___

Information from: KSL-TV, http://www.ksl.com/