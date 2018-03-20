Share story

By
The Associated Press

LYNN, Mass. (AP) — A 5-year-old Massachusetts girl is expected to be OK after falling from a second-story window.

Lynn police and fire officials responded her family’s home at about 4:30 p.m. Monday. The girl was found conscious and crying with an apparent head injury.

Police Lt. Dave Brown says the girl’s injuries are not life-threatening but she was transported to a Boston hospital as a precaution.

A good Samaritan was the first person on the scene, picking up the girl and taking her inside the building to an adult.

Most Read Nation & World Stories

Unlimited Digital Access: $1 for 4 weeks

The girl’s father says his daughter has autism and thinks a snowbank cushioned her fall.

Brown says initial reports suggest the fall was accidental.

The Associated Press