LYNN, Mass. (AP) — A 5-year-old Massachusetts girl is expected to be OK after falling from a second-story window.
Lynn police and fire officials responded her family’s home at about 4:30 p.m. Monday. The girl was found conscious and crying with an apparent head injury.
Police Lt. Dave Brown says the girl’s injuries are not life-threatening but she was transported to a Boston hospital as a precaution.
A good Samaritan was the first person on the scene, picking up the girl and taking her inside the building to an adult.
The girl’s father says his daughter has autism and thinks a snowbank cushioned her fall.
Brown says initial reports suggest the fall was accidental.