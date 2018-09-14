DETROIT (AP) — Police say a 5-year-old girl was killed and her mother wounded in a shooting at a home in Detroit.

Detroit police Commander Elaine Bryant tells reporters that the girl was pronounced dead at a hospital following the shooting Thursday night on the city’s west side. Bryant says the mother is in serious condition at a hospital.

Bryant says at least one person entered the home before opening fire. She says “a couple of” other people who were in the home at the time were not injured.

Bryant says the shooting is “tragic” and that “the child is an innocent victim.”

Police haven’t released any details about possible suspects.

Bryant has appealed for anyone with information about the shooting to come forward.