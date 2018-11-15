MEDFORD, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say a 5-year-old girl who suffered severe burns after a fire at an apartment building in east Medford Nov. 2 has died.

The Mail Tribune reported Thursday that Medford Police Lt. Mike Budrea confirmed that Olivia Chapman died at a Portland hospital over the weekend.

Chapman’s mother Trish Ellsworth posted on Facebook that the child had endured heart and lung problems since the fire.

Authorities say Chapman was the most severely injured of four children hurt during the blaze.

Firefighters found Chapman unconscious with burns over much of her body, and they found her 3-year-old sister hiding under a bed. The girls’ mother made it out without injury.

A man was forced to drop his two children from a second-story balcony, where a firefighter caught them. He jumped from the balcony and injured his leg.

