BALTIMORE (AP) — A 5-year-old Baltimore girl has died in a hospital from injuries she sustained in a deadly house fire earlier this week.

The Baltimore City Fire Department says the child was pronounced dead Thursday at a hospital. She was critically wounded when a fire broke out a day before at a two-story row house in north Baltimore.

Two others were killed in the blaze. A woman and a 4-year-old girl were pronounced dead on Wednesday.

The identities of the three victims and their relationship to each other have not yet been specified by officials.

The cause of the deadly fire is under investigation. Fire officials say there was at least one smoke alarm in the house.