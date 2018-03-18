SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Sioux Falls police say a 5-year-old girl has died after falling into the Big Sioux River at Falls Park.
Authorities were called at noon Sunday. Two rescue swimmers dived into the water and began to break the ice where she was last seen. Police say the girl was found unresponsive and without a pulse, and attempts to revive her failed.
The name of the girl was not immediately released.
Justin Frantzen of Sioux Falls tells the Argus Leader he was at the park taking pictures when he saw a woman taking off her coat and jumping into the water. Frantzen says the woman told him she needed help because her daughter had fallen in. He says it was about a half-hour before the girl was pulled from the water.
