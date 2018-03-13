NEW YORK (AP) — Prize-winning architect Richard Meier is taking a six-month leave from the firm he founded after sexual harassment complaints.
Four women who worked with him and a fifth who met him on a project detailed encounters where they said he sexually harassed them.
The New York Times reported the earliest accusation dates back to the 1980s. Furniture designer Carol Vena-Mondt says Meier tried to forcefully engage in sexual activity in Los Angeles while he was designing the Getty Center.
In a statement, Meier says he’s “deeply troubled and embarrassed” by the accounts. He says that while “recollections may differ,” he sincerely apologizes.
The other allegations come from women who worked with Meier in the 2000s, and include recountings of Meier exposing himself.
The 83-year-old is a winner of the Pritzker Prize.