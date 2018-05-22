BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A group of five western states that banded together nearly three decades ago to market the region internationally is changing its brand.
The Dakotas, Wyoming, Montana and Idaho are dropping the “Real America” brand in favor of “The Great American West.”
North Dakota Tourism Director Sara Otte (AW’-tee) Coleman says the new brand “captures the essence” of the region. Officials hope it will strengthen the region’s appeal to international travelers.
The multi-state international promotional cooperative has been marketing collectively in Europe and Australia since the early 1990s.
