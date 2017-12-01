CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Five federal inmates in West Virginia have been sentenced to additional prison time for drug smuggling.

The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports the men each pleaded guilty to one count of unlawful possession of a prohibited object.

Court documents show three are incarcerated at the Federal Correctional Institution at Welch and two are at FCI Beckley.

Among the contraband were amphetamines, marijuana and tobacco.

The documents did not indicate whether the incidents were related.

Receiving an additional six months in prison were two Welch facility inmates, 25-year-old Frederick Griffin and 35-year-old Scotty Pullum.

Twenty-seven-year-old James Broadhurst, an FCI Beckley inmate, and 31-year-old Welch inmate Marcus Buggs each received an additional five months, and 36-year-old Beckley inmate Davis Harsley got an extra three months.

