MILTON, Ga. (AP) — Five students in Georgia have been arrested for allegedly placing anti-Semitic messages in a resident’s driveway in Milton.

Police say the north Fulton County homeowner told officers she woke up Monday to find inappropriate pictures and statements written in shaving cream and toilet paper in her trees.

The woman told investigators her son is a senior at Milton High School, where a junior-senior prank war was underway.

Multiple media outlets report police later identified five students as those responsible for the graffiti, including a Star of David with the word “Jew” written inside of it.

Milton authorities have charged two 17-year-old students under a city vandalism ordinance. Three minors will also be charged with criminal trespass.

Milton Police Chief Rich Austin says hopefully the students will learn from the experience.