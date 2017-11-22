NEW RIVER, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities say five family members spent a night in desert before being rescued after their car got stuck on a primitive road in far northern outskirts of metro Phoenix.

The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office says a 24-year-old Phoenix woman, her three young children and her 16-year-old sister were rescued Tuesday morning after being reported missing Monday evening by the woman’s boyfriend.

Their car gotten stuck on Forest Road 41 northeast of Cave Creek in an area where they could not be reached by phone. They slept in their vehicle overnight and were located in the morning after being able to make a call when they hiked to a place with better cellphone reception.

The Sheriff’s Office says none of the family members needed medical attention.