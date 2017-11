CHARLESTOWN, R.I. (AP) — Connecticut’s Mystic Aquarium has released five harbor seal pups on a Rhode Island beach.

The Day reports that the five pups rescued this past spring and summer were released Friday on Blue Shutters Beach in Charlestown, Rhode Island. The pups are the last five rehabilitated animals to be released this year by Mystic Aquarium.

The pups— named Blossom, Marigold, Begonia, Indigo and Viola —weighed between 14 and 20 pounds at rescue and now weigh at least 50 pounds.