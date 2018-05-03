ASHEBORO, N.C. (AP) — Five endangered American red wolves were born at the North Carolina Zoo last month.

Zoo officials tell local media the three females and two males were born April 15. All are healthy and doing well.

The wolves were driven to near extinction during the late 1960s, and there are only a few dozen left in the wild. Officials say the zoo’s breeding program has successfully bred 29 wolves since the program began in 1994.

Litters usually yield three pups. Officials say Thor, Hurricane, Thunder, Typhoon and Oklahoma won’t be on display while their mother is getting acclimated to them.

Last week, one of three red wolf pups born at the Durham Museum of Life and Science died. Testing is still being done to determine what happened.