SARASOTA, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say employees at a Florida thrift store found 5 pounds of marijuana while sorting clothing donations.
WTVT-TV reports the Sarasota thrift store workers were sorting clothing donations when they discovered a brown paper bag inside a plastic tote.
A Sarasota Police report says an employee noticed the bag early last week but put it aside until Thursday. It says the employee then cut a small hole in the bag and called police.
It’s unclear if the donation of the roughly 2,100 grams of vacuum-sealed marijuana was intentional.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Democrats, eyeing a majority, prepare an investigative onslaught
- Moose crowded by onlookers on shore drowns in Vermont lake
- Man injured in overnight shooting at shopping center
- Embassy illnesses in Cuba point to mysterious world of microwave weapons
- Trump attacks Sessions, suggests DOJ hurt GOP in midterms
___
Information from: WTVT-TV, http://www.wtvt.com/