NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. (AP) — Five police officers have been charged with getting paid for extra work they didn’t perform.

The Middlesex County prosecutor’s office announced charges Friday against the officers from Edison.

They face charges of official misconduct and theft by unlawful taking and have been suspended without pay.

The five allegedly got paid for work they didn’t do between November 2016 and last month.

Middlesex County Prosecutor Andrew Carey says the work can include tasks such as directing traffic for utility companies and providing security services for local businesses and residential communities. Some officers can earn as much as $100,000 on top of their regular salaries.

Edison Police Chief Thomas Bryan said Friday the department alerted the prosecutor’s office when it had concerns about the extra-duty work, and is cooperating in the investigation.