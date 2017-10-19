ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Firefighters say five people were hurt when a small plane made an emergency landing on a road in Florida and struck two SUVs.
St. Petersburg Fire Rescue Lt. Steve Lawrence tells the Tampa Bay Times it’s unclear what forced the twin-engine Cessna 402B to land Wednesday afternoon. Lawrence believes the pilot realized an issue and “decided to land on the roadway rather than into someone’s house.”
Of the five who were injured, three were brought to hospitals. The pilot and a passenger were among those hospitalized, the others had been inside the vehicles.
The plane was headed for Albert Whitted Airport and where it stopped was almost perfectly in-line with, and roughly 1.5 miles (2 kilometers) short, of Runway 7.
Most Read Stories
- 'The Big Dark' is here as first of three storms rolls into Northwest on stretch of trans-Pacific moisture
- 'The Big Dark': Satellite image shows future rain clouds stretching from China to Puget Sound
- Bail set at $1M for uncle suspected of killing Lynnwood 6-year-old
- Police: Lynnwood 6-year-old drowned in bathtub by visiting relative
- National Weather Service gives 'very wet and windy' advisory for Seattle area
The Federal Aviation Administration was expected to visit the scene.
___
Information from: Tampa Bay Times (St. Petersburg, Fla.), http://www.tampabay.com.