SOUTH BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A car has crashed into five pedestrians, including two infants, in Florida.

News outlets report the driver and five pedestrians were taken to a hospital. The Miami Herald reports Miami police initially said two children were taken to the hospital as a precaution, but then said two infants are in critical condition.

Police are investigating if alcohol played a role in the Sunday South Beach wreck. No charges had been filed as of Sunday night.