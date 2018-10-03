FLORENCE, S.C. (AP) — Authorities say five South Carolina law enforcement officers have been shot in Florence County and the suspect is in custody.
News outlets report sheriff’s Deputy Chief Glenn Kirby confirmed the incident Wednesday. Kirby says three Florence County sheriff’s deputies and two city officers were shot. Information on their conditions was not immediately available.
The Florence County Emergency Management Department tweeted that the “active shooting situation is over and the suspect is in custody.”
Further details were not immediately available.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Kavanaugh was involved in bar brawl at Yale
- What was that ‘presidential alert’ test that appeared on your cell phone today?
- Flake vows to vote 'no' if Supreme Court nominee lied VIEW
- Debunking 5 viral rumors about Christine Blasey Ford, Kavanaugh’s accuser
- Trump engaged in suspect tax schemes as he reaped riches from father