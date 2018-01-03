JAMESTOWN, N.D. (AP) — Five people have been elected to the North Dakota Associated Press Sportscasters and Sportswriters Association Hall of Fame.

Wayne Nelson, Pat Sweeney and Duaine Sanden of Grand Forks, Dave Kolpack of Fargo and Mark Beighley (BIHG’-lee) of Devils Lake all have had lengthy careers in sports journalism in North Dakota.

Nelson is sports editor at the Grand Forks Herald. Sweeney was a longtime sports director for WDAZ-TV, and the longtime play-by-play voice of University of North Dakota hockey.

Sanden began his radio career at age 13 and has spent more than 50 years in the business. Beighley has spent his entire broadcasting career at stations in Devils Lake.

Kolpack was a longtime reporter and columnist for The Forum who now works for The Associated Press. He joins his father, Ed, in the hall.