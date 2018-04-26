FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — Five more people face charges in connection with a tuition reimbursement scam allegedly conducted by former employees of a defense contractor with operations in Fort Wayne.

The indictments returned Wednesday by a federal grand jury brings to 30 the number of people charged in the case. Several have pleaded guilty or agreed to do so.

Authorities say British defense giant BAE Systems, which has operations near Fort Wayne’s Baer Field, was told in 2016 that a group of employees had been signing up for courses but not following through with them. Instead, workers allegedly pocketed the money, bilking the business out of a total of $700,000.

BAE has said that when it learned of the allegations, it referred the matter to authorities. About 50 workers have been fired.