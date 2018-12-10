TOKYO (AP) — The U.S. military has declared five missing crew members dead after their refueling plane collided with a fighter jet last week off Japan’s southern coast, and halted search and recovery operations.
The five crew members were on a KC-130 refueling aircraft that collided last Thursday with an F/A-18 Hornet during regularly scheduled training.
Two crew members in the F/A-18 were recovered after the accident, but one died. The U.S. Marines said the survivor was in stable condition when rescued.
It said in a statement that the identities of the five people declared dead will be released after their next of kin are notified.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Dog that waited weeks in ruins of California wildfire is reunited with owner WATCH
- Justices won't hear states' appeal over Planned Parenthood
- Yukon trapper shoots attacking grizzly — then finds his family already mauled to death
- Need a transplant? First you'll need to prove you can afford it
- Trump blames lawyer Michael Cohen for hush money 'liability'
The crew members were based at Iwakuni air station near Hiroshima.