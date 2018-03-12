ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Authorities at the U.S. Naval Academy have started a disciplinary process against five midshipmen for drug use and failure to report others’ illegal conduct.
Academy spokesman Cmdr. David McKinney says the illicit drugs in question are cocaine, ecstasy, ketamine and hallucinogenic mushrooms.
McKinney said in a Monday statement that administrative discipline could include demerits and loss of privileges for the midshipmen. The ongoing investigation could also result in courts-martial.
McKinney says the academy and the U.S. Navy have a “zero tolerance policy when it comes to the use of illegal substances.”
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Oregon day-care worker gets 21 years for drugging children to go tanning
- Bones discovered on Pacific island belong to Amelia Earhart, new forensic analysis shows VIEW
- Tax law rushed through U.S. Congress includes host of glitches
- Beluga calf rescued off Alaska moved to SeaWorld San Antonio
- At rally, Trump again calls for the death penalty for drug dealers
The investigation into recreational drug use at the academy includes the Naval Criminal Investigative Service.
The Naval Academy in Annapolis was founded in 1845.