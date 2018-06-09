Share story

The Associated Press

BOSTON (AP) — Police say five men have been injured in two separate shootings in Boston.

The first occurred at a party in the neighborhood of Roxbury on Saturday at 2 a.m., leaving four men wounded.

One person was shot in the hand, while three others sustained more serious injuries.

A second shooting happened near a Burger King in Mattapan early Saturday, sending one man to a local hospital with an upper body gunshot wound.

Police say the victim is in critical condition, but is expected to survive.

No arrests have been made. The shootings remain under investigation.

