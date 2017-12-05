PHOENIX (AP) — Five Maricopa County Superior Court judges are among seven nominees for an opening on the Phoenix-based division of the Arizona Court of Appeals.
The nominees include Superior Court Judges David Gass (gahs), Jay Polk, Patricia Starr, Timothy Thomason and Randall Warner.
The appointment to fill the opening created by the retirement of Judge Margaret Downie will be made by Gov. Doug Ducey, a Republican.
Republicans among the nominees include Polk, Thomason and Adele Ponce, an assistant state attorney general.
Gass and Warner are Democrats, as is fellow nominee and attorney David Weinzweig, while Starr is an independent.
Division One of the Court of Appeals hears cases arising in Apache, Coconino, La Paz, Maricopa, Mohave, Navajo, Yavapai and Yuma counties.