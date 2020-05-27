DHAKA,Bangladesh (AP) — Fire swept through a through a unit of a hospital in an upscale area of the Bangladeshi capital to treat people infected with the coronavirus, killing five people, an official said Wednesday.

The fire started at about 10 p.m. at the United Hospital Ltd. in Dhaka’s Gulshan area, where many diplomatic missions and corporate offices are located, said Quamrul Islam, an official with the city’s Fire Service and Civil Defense agency.

Firefighters recovered five bodies after the blaze was controlled, Islam said. The included four men and one woman, he said.

The cause was under investigation, but the country’s leading Bengali-language Prohom Alo daily said an explosion of an air-conditioning system occurred.

Islam said the firefighters rushed to scene, but “unfortunately some people died.”

Until Wednesday, Bangladesh confirmed 38,292 positive cases for coronavirus including 544 deaths.