WASCO, Calif. (AP) — A head-on crash has killed five people and injured one on a central California highway.
California Highway Patrol Officer Robert Rodriguez tells Bakersfield TV station KGET that three adults and two juveniles were killed Sunday night on State Route 43 in Wasco, north of Bakersfield.
A surviving teenage boy with major injuries was flown to a hospital.
The crash occurred when a southbound pickup truck driven by a woman veered into northbound lanes and collided with a sedan.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Diplomats ousted: US, Europe punish Russia over spy case VIEW
- OSU and NFL quarterback now an Ohio deputy sheriff
- Self-taught rocket scientist blasts off into California sky
- Dreamliner flies from Australia to U.K. in 17 hours
- Donald Trump Jr.’s wife reportedly found ‘sexy texts’ from Aubrey O’Day while he was in the shower
The pickup driver is among the dead. Rodriguez says she is suspected of driving under the influence of alcohol.
___
Information from: KGET-TV, http://www.kget.com/