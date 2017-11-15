MILWAUKEE (AP) — Five juveniles, including a 12-year-old, are in custody following a police chase and crash that injured seven people in Milwaukee.

Police say officers were trying to stop a stolen Jeep that was tied to an armed robbery when it crashed west of the Marquette University campus downtown about 10:30 p.m. Tuesday

Five juveniles in the fleeing vehicle were arrested after it crashed, struck two other vehicles and flipped. Police say seven people with minor injuries were taken to the hospital to be evaluated.