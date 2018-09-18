MADRID (AP) — Emergency services in the Spanish capital say at least five construction workers have been injured and two more remain trapped after scaffolding in a luxury hotel collapsed.

Madrid’s official emergency service said in a post on Twitter that wrought iron work on the sixth floor of central Madrid’s Ritz Hotel collapsed shortly after 4 p.m. local time (1400GMT).

The service says firefighters are working to pull at least two trapped people out of the site.

Europa Press private news agency said one of the workers was seriously injured.

Photos posted online by witnesses and the emergency services showed ambulances and firefighters at the scene.