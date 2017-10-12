ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — Four men and a woman allegedly belonging to the MS-13 street gang have been indicted by a federal grand jury on murder charges that carry a potential death sentence.

The indictment charges the five, all natives of El Salvador, with murder in the aid of racketeering for the Jan. 1 slaying of 21-year-old Christian Alexander Sosa Rivas at a park in Dumfries.

An FBI affidavit states the group convinced a female friend to lure Sosa Rivas to the park. The affidavit cites multiple rationales offered for killing Sosa Rivas, including that he was a member of a rival gang, and that he falsely claimed to be a member of MS-13.

The five were all initially charged in state court.

The attorney general would have to approve seeking the death penalty.