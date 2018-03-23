LOS ANGELES (AP) — Four adults and a girl were injured after a second-story balcony collapsed at an apartment near downtown Los Angeles.

The Los Angeles Fire Department says the South Park balcony collapsed on Friday afternoon, injuring three women, a man and a girl.

The fire department says the injuries involved are moderate.

Initially the fire department assessed 10 people but took only five to the hospital.

Images of the collapse show the balcony completely crumbled and unrecognizable.

It’s unclear what caused the collapse.