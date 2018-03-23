Share story

By
The Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Four adults and a girl were injured after a second-story balcony collapsed at an apartment near downtown Los Angeles.

The Los Angeles Fire Department says the South Park balcony collapsed on Friday afternoon, injuring three women, a man and a girl.

The fire department says the injuries involved are moderate.

Initially the fire department assessed 10 people but took only five to the hospital.

Most Read Nation & World Stories

Unlimited Digital Access: $1 for 4 weeks

Images of the collapse show the balcony completely crumbled and unrecognizable.

It’s unclear what caused the collapse.

The Associated Press