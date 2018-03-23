LOS ANGELES (AP) — Four adults and a girl were injured after a second-story balcony collapsed at an apartment near downtown Los Angeles.
The Los Angeles Fire Department says the South Park balcony collapsed on Friday afternoon, injuring three women, a man and a girl.
The fire department says the injuries involved are moderate.
Initially the fire department assessed 10 people but took only five to the hospital.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Species battle pits protected sea lions against fragile fish VIEW
- Hundreds of dead cattle lead to California rancher's arrest
- Donald Trump Jr.’s wife reportedly found ‘sexy texts’ from Aubrey O’Day while he was in the shower
- Austin bombing suspect had list of future targets
- Former Playboy model says Trump tried to pay her after sex
Images of the collapse show the balcony completely crumbled and unrecognizable.
It’s unclear what caused the collapse.